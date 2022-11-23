Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 656.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 918.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

