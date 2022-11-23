Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

