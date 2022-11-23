Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

