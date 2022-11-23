Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 5,867 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

RRC stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

