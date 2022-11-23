Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 9,705 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.09% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 803,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EMQQ stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

