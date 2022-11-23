Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

