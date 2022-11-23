Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRPRF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $112.35.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

