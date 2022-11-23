Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.15.
