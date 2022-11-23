Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 56,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 466,694 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $15.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.
Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.
Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.