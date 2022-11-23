e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):
- 11/17/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 415,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
