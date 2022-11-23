Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 20,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,484,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 in the last ninety days. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

