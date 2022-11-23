Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Down 4.5%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 577,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Ebang International Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ebang International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 98.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 307.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

