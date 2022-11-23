Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 107,351 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

