Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 14,939 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,398.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

