Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 207,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

