Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.