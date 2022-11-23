Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

