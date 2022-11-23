Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,307 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $46,000. CNB Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $109,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

