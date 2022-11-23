Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Robert Half International by 19.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

