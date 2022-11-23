Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,081 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 471,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

