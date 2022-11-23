Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 139,424 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Umpqua by 27.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Umpqua by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 62.5% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 117,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

