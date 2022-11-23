Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.