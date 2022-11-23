Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after acquiring an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $572.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

