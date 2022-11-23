ELIS Price Up 0.8% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ELIS has a market cap of $65.46 million and approximately $61.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,413.83 or 1.00023944 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00231765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32726969 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.