EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 5,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.