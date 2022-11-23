EMC Capital Management Buys 862 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,012,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.97. 18,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

