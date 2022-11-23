EMC Capital Management Has $228,000 Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

CATY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.