EMC Capital Management Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the quarter. W&T Offshore accounts for approximately 0.3% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 45,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

