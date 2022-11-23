EMC Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

EMC Capital Management decreased its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies makes up 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.