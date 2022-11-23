EMC Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

EMC Capital Management decreased its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies makes up 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
