EMC Capital Management Purchases 1,367 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 3.5 %

ATKR stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.38. 10,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore Profile

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.