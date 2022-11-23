EMC Capital Management Raises Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. 5,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,017. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,095,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

