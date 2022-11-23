EMC Capital Management Sells 2,416 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Camden National were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,317 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $627.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

