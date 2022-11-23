EMC Capital Management Trims Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,559. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

