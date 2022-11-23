Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Emmerson Stock Performance
LON EML opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.79. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of £52.75 million and a PE ratio of -17.33.
About Emmerson
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.