Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $92.90.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

