Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $92.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

