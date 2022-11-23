Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $92.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
