Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $92.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

