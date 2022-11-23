Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $92.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

