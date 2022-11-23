Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $92.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.
Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.