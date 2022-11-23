Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

