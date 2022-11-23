Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.37 and traded as low as C$4.35. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 290,652 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.37. The stock has a market cap of C$900.55 million and a PE ratio of 51.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

