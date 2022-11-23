Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enel from €9.75 ($9.95) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Enel Stock Performance

ENLAY opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Enel has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Stories

