Energi Trading Up 1.5% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $165,666.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00076539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023099 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,540,720 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.