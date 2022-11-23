Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,041,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Energy Transfer worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.