EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.29% of EnPro Industries worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NPO stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

