Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Purchases $22,549.20 in Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Envela Price Performance

ELA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,337. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Envela by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Envela by 1,077.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading

