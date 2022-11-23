Enzyme Price Tops $19.89 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Enzyme has a total market cap of $40.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.89 or 0.00120966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

