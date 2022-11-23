EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 63,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $42,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

EOG opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

