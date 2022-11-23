EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 114,649 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EOG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,621. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.