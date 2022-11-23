Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
