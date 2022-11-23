Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.98 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00008390 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $87.98 million and approximately $622,461.38 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00464008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00121527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00806051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00685759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00238351 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,616,069 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

