Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Price Target Cut to €180.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Esker Price Performance

ESKEF remained flat at $123.93 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.81. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

Get Esker alerts:

About Esker

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.