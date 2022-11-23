Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Price Target Cut to €180.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Esker Price Performance
ESKEF remained flat at $123.93 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.81. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.
About Esker
