Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,853. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

